NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Heated Front Seats , Honda Link and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic include:

Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Honda Link
Bluetooth
Dual Zone A/C
Rearview Camera
Econ Mode
Power Side Mirrors

Stock # 39590

2020 Honda Civic

102,000 KM

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
VIN 2HGFC2F70LH000387

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Heated Front Seats , Honda Link and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic include:

Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Honda Link
Bluetooth
Dual Zone A/C
Rearview Camera
Econ Mode
Power Side Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 39590

Power Sunroof

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Bluetooth

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Honda Link
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Lane Watch
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
Keyless Access Setup
Drive Assist System

2020 Honda Civic