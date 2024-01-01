Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Road Departure Mitigation , Push Button Start , Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic include:

Road Departure Mitigation
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Navigation
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Ports
12V Outlets

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39651

2020 Honda Civic

74,985 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Type R w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

11982240

2020 Honda Civic

Type R w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,985KM
VIN SHHFK8G32LU300176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39651
  • Mileage 74,985 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Road Departure Mitigation , Push Button Start , Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic include:

Road Departure Mitigation
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Navigation
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Ports
12V Outlets

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39651

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Lane Watch
12V Outlets
Forward Collision Warning Distance
Forward Vehicle Detection
Rev Match System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda Civic