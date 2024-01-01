$44,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Type R w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,985KM
VIN SHHFK8G32LU300176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39651
- Mileage 74,985 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Road Departure Mitigation , Push Button Start , Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic include:
Road Departure Mitigation
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Navigation
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Ports
12V Outlets
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39651
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Lane Watch
12V Outlets
Forward Collision Warning Distance
Forward Vehicle Detection
Rev Match System
More inventory From Clutch
