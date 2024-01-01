$19,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2020 Honda Civic
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,426KM
VIN 2HGFC2F76LH002824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 128,426 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Lane Assist , Bluetooth , Power Moonroof and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic include:
Lane Assist
Bluetooth
Power Moonroof
Push Button Start
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
USB Ports
ECON Mode
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42041
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Lane Watch
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
Forward Collision Warning Distance
Road Departure Mitigation Setting
Forward Vehicle Detection
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2020 Honda Civic