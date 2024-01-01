Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Lane Assist , Bluetooth , Power Moonroof and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic include:<br> <br>Lane Assist<br>Bluetooth<br>Power Moonroof<br>Push Button Start<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Rearview Camera<br>USB Ports<br>ECON Mode<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 42041

2020 Honda Civic

128,426 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

128,426KM
VIN 2HGFC2F76LH002824

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,426 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Lane Assist , Bluetooth , Power Moonroof and more!

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic include:

Lane Assist
Bluetooth
Power Moonroof
Push Button Start
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
USB Ports
ECON Mode

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 42041

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Bluetooth

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

POWER MOONROOF

Rearview Camera

Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Lane Watch
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
Forward Collision Warning Distance
Road Departure Mitigation Setting
Forward Vehicle Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

