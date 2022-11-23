2020 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,890 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 6 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9414070

9414070 Stock #: 16552

16552 VIN: 2HGFC2F89LH004236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16552

Mileage 46,670 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual-zone automatic climate control Aluminum-trimmed sport pedals Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Remote Engine Starter Seating Power Driver Seat 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback Windows POWER MOONROOF Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Lane Keeping Assist Collision Mitigation Braking System Additional Features USB port Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Honda LaneWatch blind spot display AUTO HIGH BEAM Power, Heated Side Mirrors Road Departure Mitigation Walk-away door lock Honda Sensing Technologies Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start Black Combi Seats (Leatherette/Fabric) Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.