2020 Honda Civic

46,670 KM

Details Description Features

$28,890

+ tax & licensing
$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport W/ Honda LaneWatch, CarPlay, Remote Start

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport W/ Honda LaneWatch, CarPlay, Remote Start

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

46,670KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9414070
  • Stock #: 16552
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F89LH004236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16552
  • Mileage 46,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Aluminum-trimmed sport pedals
Bluetooth
Remote Engine Starter
Power Driver Seat
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback
POWER MOONROOF
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
USB port
Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Power, Heated Side Mirrors
Road Departure Mitigation
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start
Black Combi Seats (Leatherette/Fabric)
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

