2020 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 1 3 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10076268

10076268 Stock #: 19228

19228 VIN: 2HKRW2H42LH242112

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 38,131 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Remote Starter Automatic on/off headlights Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Power Tailgate Projector beam headlights Mechanical Push Button Start Seating 12 way power drivers seat Safety Lane departure warning system Forward collision warning system Collision Mitigation Braking System Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features USB port ECON mode Proximity key entry system Honda LaneWatch blind spot display Lane Keeping Assist System Road Departure Mitigation System 60/40 Split Rear Seats Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel 7” Display Audio Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Honda Sensing Technologies Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines Power Moonroof w/Tilt HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System Idle Start/Stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.