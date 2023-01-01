Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

40,208 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,208KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10272537
  • Stock #: 20474
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H87LH204409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20474
  • Mileage 40,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter
Automatic on/off headlights

Interior

Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Projector beam headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

12 way power drivers seat

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB port
ECON mode
Proximity key entry system
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
7” Display Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Idle Start/Stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

