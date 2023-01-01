Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

80,415 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

80,415KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10549629
  • Stock #: 22565
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H94LH203937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Automatic on/off headlights
Projector beam headlights
Panoramic Moonroof

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

12 way power drivers seat

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB port
ECON mode
Blind spot information system
Proximity key entry system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
7” Display Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Position Only)
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Idle Start/Stop

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

