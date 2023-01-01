2020 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990 + taxes & licensing
8 0 , 4 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10549629

10549629 Stock #: 22565

22565 VIN: 2HKRW2H94LH203937

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 80,415 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Remote Starter Interior Navigation HEATED FRONT SEATS WIRELESS CHARGING Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Power Tailgate Automatic on/off headlights Projector beam headlights Panoramic Moonroof Mechanical Push Button Start Seating 12 way power drivers seat Safety Lane departure warning system Forward collision warning system Collision Mitigation Braking System Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features USB port ECON mode Blind spot information system Proximity key entry system Lane Keeping Assist System Road Departure Mitigation System 60/40 Split Rear Seats Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel 7” Display Audio Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Honda Sensing Technologies Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow Drivers Seat Position Memory Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Position Only) HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System Idle Start/Stop

