Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/31/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2020 Honda CR-V

75,379 KM

$29,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

75,379KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H40LH213790

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,379 KM

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/31/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Assist
USB Ports
Proximity key entry system
Road Departure Mitigation System
7" DISPLAY
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Lane Keep Assist System
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane Watch Blind Spot Display
Power Heated Mirros
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low -Speed Follow

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda CR-V