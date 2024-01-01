Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow, Blind Spot Information System , Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda CR-V include:

Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Blind Spot Information System
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Starter
Automatic High Beams
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Idle Start/Stop
Automatic On/Off Headlights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32301

$29,890 + tax & licensing

91,956 KM

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
91,956KM
VIN 2HKRW2H90LH236532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,956 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow, Blind Spot Information System , Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda CR-V include:

Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Blind Spot Information System
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Starter
Automatic High Beams
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Idle Start/Stop
Automatic On/Off Headlights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32301

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Automatic on/off headlights
Projector beam headlights
Panoramic Moonroof

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

12 way power drivers seat

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB port
ECON mode
Blind spot information system
Proximity key entry system
7" DISPLAY
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Position Only)
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Idle Start/Stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

