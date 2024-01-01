$29,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
2020 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,956KM
VIN 2HKRW2H90LH236532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 91,956 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow, Blind Spot Information System , Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2020 Honda CR-V include:
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Blind Spot Information System
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Starter
Automatic High Beams
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Idle Start/Stop
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32301
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Remote Starter
Interior
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Automatic on/off headlights
Projector beam headlights
Panoramic Moonroof
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Seating
12 way power drivers seat
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
USB port
ECON mode
Blind spot information system
Proximity key entry system
7" DISPLAY
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Position Only)
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Idle Start/Stop
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$29,890
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Honda CR-V