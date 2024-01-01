Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

53,056 KM

$29,490

+ tax & licensing

2020 Honda CR-V

53,056 KM

$29,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
53,056KM
VIN 2HKRW2H87LH207648

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,056 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines, Automatic High Beams, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda CR-V include:

Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Automatic High Beams
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12 Way Power Drivers Seat
Econ Mode
Honda Sensing Technologies
Projector Beam Headlights
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32559

Remote Starter

Bluetooth

Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Tailgate
Automatic on/off headlights
Projector beam headlights

Push Button Start

POWER MOONROOF

12 way power drivers seat

Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Automatic High Beams

USB port
ECON mode
Proximity key entry system
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
7" DISPLAY
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Idle Start/Stop

