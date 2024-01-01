$25,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C
2020 Honda CR-V
LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,000KM
VIN 2HKRW1H24LH001919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Automatic High Beams , Econ Mode, Idle Start/Stop and more!
The top features for this 2020 Honda CR-V include:
Automatic High Beams
Econ Mode
Idle Start/Stop
Remote Starter
Lane Departure Warning System
Forward Collision Warning System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Previous Provincial Registrations:
British Columbia
Stock # 37849
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Remote Starter
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Exterior
Automatic on/off headlights
Safety
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
USB port
ECON mode
Dual-Zone A/C
Proximity key entry system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
7” Display Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low Speed Follow
Idle Start/Stop
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Honda CR-V