Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Garage Door Opener, Navigation, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Honda CR-V include:<br> <br>Garage Door Opener<br>Navigation<br>Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Memory Drivers Seat<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Push Start Button<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41150

2020 Honda CR-V

107,940 KM

Details Description Features

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
11999869

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,940KM
VIN 2HKRW2H93LH210586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,940 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Garage Door Opener, Navigation, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda CR-V include:

Garage Door Opener
Navigation
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Heated Steering Wheel
Memory Drivers Seat
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Zone A/C
Push Start Button

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41150

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Memory Driver’s Seat
ECON mode button
Auto Start/Stop
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline w/ Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline w/ Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 16,570 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline + w/ Power Sunroof, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline + w/ Power Sunroof, A/C, Rearview Cam 73,414 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus w/ Res, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus w/ Res, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 66,616 KM $19,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V