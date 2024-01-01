$27,490+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,940KM
VIN 2HKRW2H93LH210586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 107,940 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Garage Door Opener, Navigation, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Honda CR-V include:
Garage Door Opener
Navigation
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Heated Steering Wheel
Memory Drivers Seat
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Zone A/C
Push Start Button
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41150
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Memory Driver’s Seat
ECON mode button
Auto Start/Stop
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Honda CR-V