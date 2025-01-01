$20,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LX! AWD! CLEAN CARFAX! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
ICE COLD A/C! LANE KEEPING! COLLISSION AVOIDANCE WARNING! BLUETOOTH!
BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! HEATED SEAT! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO
CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! DRIVE SUPER
NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING
STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118