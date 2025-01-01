Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LX! AWD! CLEAN CARFAX! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>ICE COLD A/C! LANE KEEPING! COLLISSION AVOIDANCE WARNING! BLUETOOTH!</p><p>BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! HEATED SEAT! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO</p><p>CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! DRIVE SUPER</p><p>NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING </p><p>STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p>

2020 Honda CR-V

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12091876

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1736896739
  2. 1736896740
  3. 1736896739
  4. 1736896740
  5. 1736896739
  6. 1736896740
  7. 1736896740
  8. 1736896739
  9. 1736896740
  10. 1736896740
  11. 1736896740
  12. 1736896739
  13. 1736896740
  14. 1736896740
  15. 1736896740
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H24LH219123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LX! AWD! CLEAN CARFAX! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! LANE KEEPING! COLLISSION AVOIDANCE WARNING! BLUETOOTH!

BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! HEATED SEAT! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO

CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! DRIVE SUPER

NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING 

STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2017 Audi Q5 3.0T PROGRESSIVE for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Audi Q5 3.0T PROGRESSIVE 207,500 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SPORT W/EYESIGHT for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Subaru Crosstrek SPORT W/EYESIGHT 74,100 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Ford Fusion SE 234,500 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V