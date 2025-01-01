$32,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Queen Auto Group
304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,654 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 HONDA CR-V LX AWD SPACIOUS, SAFE & ADVENTURE-READY SUV
All-Wheel Drive Confidence, Modern Comfort & Honda Reliability
Automatic | 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder | AWD | Smooth, Fuel-Efficient Power
Well-Maintained & ExcellentCondition No Accidents, CleanHistory
Odometer: 59 654 KM
Certified Pre-Owned
FinancingAvailableOnApprovedCredit (OAC)
Price ExcludesApplicableTax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC
Wholesale Price Available!
Visitus at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York
Callusfor more detailsortobook a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Queen Auto Group
Email Queen Auto Group
Queen Auto Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-740-8090