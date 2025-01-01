Menu
<div><p><span><span>2020 HONDA CR-V LX AWD SPACIOUS, SAFE & ADVENTURE-READY SUV</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span>All</span><span>-Wheel Drive </span><span>Confidence</span><span>, Modern </span><span>Comfort</span><span> & Honda Reliability</span></span><span><span> </span><br></span><span></span><span><span>Automatic</span><span> | 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder | AWD | Smooth, Fuel-</span><span>Efficient</span><span> Power</span></span><span><span> </span><br></span><span><span>Well-Maintained</span><span> & </span><span>Excellent</span><span>Condition</span><span> No </span><span>Accidents</span><span>, </span><span>Clean</span><span>History</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span> </span></span><span><span>Odometer</span><span>:</span></span><span><span> 59 654 KM</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span>Certified</span><span> Pre-Owned</span></span><span><span> </span><br></span><span></span><span><span>Financing</span><span>Available</span><span>On</span><span>Approved</span><span>Credit</span><span> (OAC)</span></span><span><span> </span><br></span><span></span><span><span>Price </span><span>Excludes</span><span>Applicable</span><span>Tax</span><span>, </span><span>Licensing</span><span>, Gas, OMVIC</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span>Wholesale</span><span> Price </span><span>Available</span><span>!</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span> </span><span>Visit</span><span>us</span><span> at </span></span><span><span>304 </span><span>Bridgeland</span><span> Ave, North York</span></span><span><span> </span><br></span><span><span> </span></span><span><span>Call</span><span>us</span><span>for</span><span> more </span><span>details</span><span>or</span><span>to</span><span>book</span><span> a test drive!</span></span><span> </span></p></div><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744832774575_009579713381591803 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2020 Honda CR-V

59,654 KM

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
59,654KM
VIN 2HKRW2H26LH239440

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,654 KM

2020 HONDA CR-V LX AWD SPACIOUS, SAFE & ADVENTURE-READY SUV 

All-Wheel Drive Confidence, Modern Comfort & Honda Reliability 
Automatic | 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder | AWD | Smooth, Fuel-Efficient Power 
Well-Maintained & ExcellentCondition No Accidents, CleanHistory 

Odometer: 59 654 KM 

Certified Pre-Owned 
FinancingAvailableOnApprovedCredit (OAC) 
Price ExcludesApplicableTax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC 

Wholesale Price Available! 

Visitus at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York 
Callusfor more detailsortobook a test drive! 

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Clock

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
5.64 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
front USB charge/data ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering
150 kgs
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090

2020 Honda CR-V