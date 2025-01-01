Menu
Elevate your driving experience with this 2020 Honda CR-V Sport, featuring 78,415 KMs of reliability and performance. This versatile compact SUV is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine, offering a perfect balance of power and efficiency for both city commuting and weekend adventures. The CR-V Sport showcases a sleek and contemporary design, highlighted by bold lines and distinctive alloy wheels. Inside, youll find a spacious and comfortable interior equipped with premium fabric seating, a multifunctional 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration for seamless connectivity on the go. Safety is paramount, with Honda Sensing technology included, providing features like collision mitigation braking, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control to enhance your peace of mind. Experience the reliability, comfort, and versatility that the Honda CR-V Sport has to offer. This is the perfect SUV for families or anyone seeking a stylish and practical vehicle!

***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory.

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
Sale

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 2hkrw2h42lh238206

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
