2020 Honda CR-V Sport AWD

VIN: 2HKRW2H41LH239007
Mileage: 83,817 KM
Price: $29,990 + taxes & licensing
Stock # 67593

Exterior Colour: White
Interior Colour: Black
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 4-cylinder

1 OWNER / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, 12V Outlet and more!

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
12V Outlet
Android Auto
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
USB Input
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cruise Control
Front Heated Seats
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee.

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations: Ontario

Location: Clutch, 223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Phone: 647-559-3297

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2020 Honda CR-V

83,817 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

12965847

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,817KM
VIN 2HKRW2H41LH239007

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 67593
  • Mileage 83,817 KM

1 OWNER / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, 12V Outlet and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
12V Outlet
Android Auto
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
USB Input
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cruise Control
Front Heated Seats
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 67593

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda CR-V