Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda CR-V

28,667 KM

Details Description Features

$37,775

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,775

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Contact Seller

$37,775

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,667KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9634414
  • Stock #: A20153A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H86LH226367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A20153A
  • Mileage 28,667 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Honda CR-V EX-L With Amazing Low KM! Leather / Sunroof / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Back Up Camera / Driver Memeory Seat /Power Tail Gate / Push Button Start / Lane Departure System / Collision Avoidance And Much More! Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet, It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2022 Lexus RX 350
13,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
207,590 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus RX 350
37,636 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory