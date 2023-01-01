2020 Honda HR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10044738

10044738 Stock #: 463RB463

463RB463 VIN: 3CZRU6H25LM103723

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

