2020 Honda HR-V

19,999 KM

$32,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

19,999KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Honda LaneWatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

