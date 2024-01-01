Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Heated Steering Wheel , Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Honda Pilot include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Rearview Camera<br>Heated Second Row Caption Chairs<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Power Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 38662

2020 Honda Pilot

84,624 KM

$36,590

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

2020 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,624KM
VIN 5FNYF6H04LB500371

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,624 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Heated Steering Wheel , Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda Pilot include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Heated Second Row Caption Chairs
Panoramic Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38662

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

POWER LIFT GATE

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Second Row Caption Chairs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$36,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda Pilot