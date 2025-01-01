2020 Honda Pilot

Menu
Account
Sign In
1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Rear Entertainment System<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Sunroof<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 60612

2020 Honda Pilot

98,752 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12876092

2020 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12876092
  2. 12876092
  3. 12876092
  4. 12876092
  5. 12876092
  6. 12876092
  7. 12876092
  8. 12876092
  9. 12876092
  10. 12876092
  11. 12876092
  12. 12876092
  13. 12876092
  14. 12876092
  15. 12876092
  16. 12876092
  17. 12876092
  18. 12876092
  19. 12876092
  20. 12876092
  21. 12876092
  22. 12876092
  23. 12876092
  24. 12876092
  25. 12876092
  26. 12876092
  27. 12876092
  28. 12876092
  29. 12876092
  30. 12876092
  31. 12876092
  32. 12876092
  33. 12876092
  34. 12876092
  35. 12876092
  36. 12876092
  37. 12876092
  38. 12876092
  39. 12876092
  40. 12876092
  41. 12876092
  42. 12876092
  43. 12876092
  44. 12876092
  45. 12876092
  46. 12876092
  47. 12876092
  48. 12876092
  49. 12876092
  50. 12876092
  51. 12876092
  52. 12876092
  53. 12876092
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,752KM
VIN 5FNYF6H65LB502442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 60612
  • Mileage 98,752 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Rear Entertainment System
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 60612

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav 109,265 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 38,163 KM $40,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T 78,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda Pilot