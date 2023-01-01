Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

48,777 KM

Details Description Features

$24,590

+ tax & licensing
$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

48,777KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10341156
  • Stock #: 21017
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1LU969672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Manual air conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Smart Trunk
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
7” Touchscreen
Steering Wheel Audio & BT Controls
6 Way Manual Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

