Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

51,000 KM

$21,790

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,790

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LFXLU109432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Manual air conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
7” Touchscreen
Steering Wheel Audio & BT Controls
6 Way Manual Front Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2020 Hyundai Elantra