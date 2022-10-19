2020 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 10/19/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

41,198 KM

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

41,198KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF6LU052999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,198 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Seating Surfaces

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Management
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
7" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

