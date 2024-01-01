Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0180 as of 05/06/2022.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

36,817 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

GT Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2020 Hyundai Elantra

GT Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,817KM
VIN KMHH35LE9LU138501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Management
Proximity Keyless Entry
Drive Mode Select
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
USB/AUX Connectivity

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Hyundai Elantra