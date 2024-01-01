Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Vehicle Stability Management, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:

Heated Front Seats
Vehicle Stability Management
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Heated Mirrors
6-Speakers
A/C
Electronic Stability Control
Drive Mode Select

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32718

2020 Hyundai Elantra

54,668 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
54,668KM
VIN KMHD84LF7LU931427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32718
  • Mileage 54,668 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Vehicle Stability Management, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:

Heated Front Seats
Vehicle Stability Management
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Heated Mirrors
6-Speakers
A/C
Electronic Stability Control
Drive Mode Select

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32718

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Traction Control System
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Management
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Hyundai Elantra