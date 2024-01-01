$19,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,668KM
VIN KMHD84LF7LU931427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32718
- Mileage 54,668 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Vehicle Stability Management, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:
Heated Front Seats
Vehicle Stability Management
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Heated Mirrors
6-Speakers
A/C
Electronic Stability Control
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32718
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-speakers
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Traction Control System
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Management
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
