Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Push Button Start, LED Daytime Running Lights, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>Push Button Start<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Power Sunroof<br>Power & Heated Side Mirrors<br>Forward Collision Assist<br>Auto Headlights<br>Cruise Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34280

2020 Hyundai Elantra

51,070 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,070KM
VIN KMHD84LF2LU950208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,070 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Push Button Start, LED Daytime Running Lights, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:

Push Button Start
LED Daytime Running Lights
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Sunroof
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Forward Collision Assist
Auto Headlights
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34280

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keeping Assist

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Management
Driver Attention Warning
Forward Collision Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Blind Spot Collision Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 84,400 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 85,500 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 69,438 KM $29,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra