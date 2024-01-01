$19,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,070KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD84LF2LU950208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,070 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Push Button Start, LED Daytime Running Lights, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:
Push Button Start
LED Daytime Running Lights
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Sunroof
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Forward Collision Assist
Auto Headlights
Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34280
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Push Button Start, LED Daytime Running Lights, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:
Push Button Start
LED Daytime Running Lights
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Sunroof
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Forward Collision Assist
Auto Headlights
Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34280
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keeping Assist
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Management
Driver Attention Warning
Forward Collision Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Blind Spot Collision Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 84,400 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 85,500 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 69,438 KM $29,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Hyundai Elantra