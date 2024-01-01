Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, A/C, Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:

Rearview Camera
A/C
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Push Button Start
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Proximity Keyless Entry

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34389

$14,990 + tax & licensing

Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
129,400KM
VIN KMHD84LF7LU067754

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,400 KM

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Management
7" Touch Screen
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

