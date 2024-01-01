$18,490+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,180KM
VIN KMHD84LF4LU917081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 53,180 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / A/C, Bluetooth, Auto Headlights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:
A/C
Bluetooth
Auto Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38695
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keeping Assist
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Management
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Hands-free Smart Trunk
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Hyundai Elantra