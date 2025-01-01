Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Touchscreen Display , PowerSideMirrors , Heated Front Seats and more!

The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:

Touchscreen Display
PowerSideMirrors
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
A/C
Cruise Control
USB Ports

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44345

2020 Hyundai Elantra

73,000 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

12158560

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,000KM
VIN KMHD84LF1LU108007

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Touchscreen Display , PowerSideMirrors , Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:

Touchscreen Display
PowerSideMirrors
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
A/C
Cruise Control
USB Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44345

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Power Side Mirrors

2020 Hyundai Elantra