$16,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Power Moonroof
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Power Moonroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,280KM
VIN KMHD84LF0LU980310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 47772
- Mileage 88,280 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Elantra include:
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 47772
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Exterior
Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Hyundai Elantra