2020 Hyundai Elantra

74,000 KM

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel

12970635

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,000KM
VIN KMHD84LF2LU925941

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 67736
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 67736

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Sunroof

Climate Control

Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Push Button Start

Lane Departure Warning

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

2020 Hyundai Elantra