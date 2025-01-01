$17,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,634KM
VIN KMHD84LF0LU055249
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 79082
- Mileage 80,634 KM
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Touchscreen Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Front Heated Seats
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Touchscreen Display
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Music
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Cruise Control
Climate Control
12V Outlet
Heated Steering Wheel
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 79082
