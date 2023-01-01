Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

36,426 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

GT N Line W/ CarPlay, Pano Sunroof, Camera

2020 Hyundai Elantra

GT N Line W/ CarPlay, Pano Sunroof, Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,426KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: 16688
  • VIN: KMHH55LC6LU123124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Seating Surfaces
60/40 split folding rear seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters
8" Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
USB & AUX Port
Heated, N Line Steering Wheel

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

