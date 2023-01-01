2020 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 4 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9465162

16688 VIN: KMHH55LC6LU123124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16688

Mileage 36,426 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Seating Surfaces 60/40 split folding rear seats Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters 8" Display Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start USB & AUX Port Heated, N Line Steering Wheel

