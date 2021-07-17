Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/17/2021 with an estimated $6707.33 of damage. On which a $7555 claim was made. 29th July 2022 - Glass Record - $909.00

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

26,436 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

26,436KM
Used
VIN KMHC75LD4LU226278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Following Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Seating

Leather Seats
60/40 rear split seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers

Additional Features

Aux input
Lane Assist
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Vehicle Stability Management
Automatic A/C
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Proximity Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Highway Driving Assist
10.25" Touchscreen
Electronic Stability Control w/ Traction Control
Frontal Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Vehicle, Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Auto
7" TFT LCD Screen

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Hyundai IONIQ