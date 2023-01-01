Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai KONA

19,278 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate AWD w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate AWD w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9808936
  2. 9808936
  3. 9808936
  4. 9808936
  5. 9808936
  6. 9808936
  7. 9808936
  8. 9808936
  9. 9808936
  10. 9808936
  11. 9808936
  12. 9808936
  13. 9808936
  14. 9808936
  15. 9808936
  16. 9808936
  17. 9808936
  18. 9808936
  19. 9808936
  20. 9808936
  21. 9808936
  22. 9808936
  23. 9808936
  24. 9808936
  25. 9808936
  26. 9808936
  27. 9808936
  28. 9808936
  29. 9808936
  30. 9808936
  31. 9808936
  32. 9808936
  33. 9808936
  34. 9808936
  35. 9808936
  36. 9808936
  37. 9808936
  38. 9808936
  39. 9808936
  40. 9808936
  41. 9808936
  42. 9808936
  43. 9808936
  44. 9808936
  45. 9808936
  46. 9808936
  47. 9808936
  48. 9808936
  49. 9808936
  50. 9808936
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
19,278KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9808936
  • Stock #: 17728
  • VIN: KM8K5CA59LU460126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17728
  • Mileage 19,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rearview Camera
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Comfort

Air Condition

Additional Features

Navigation
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
AUX Port
Lane Change Assist
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Pedestrian Detection
High Beam Assist
8 WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
8” Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Mounted BT & Cruise Controls
Infinity Audio System w/8 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2014 Toyota Camry LE...
 54,800 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 89,981 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord LX...
 52,183 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory