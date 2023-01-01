Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

45,000 KM

Details

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Essential AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2020 Hyundai KONA

Essential AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9967952
  • Stock #: 18606
  • VIN: KM8K1CAA6LU419123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Rearview Camera

Comfort

Air Condition

Additional Features

USB port
Manual climate control
AUX Port
60/40 Split Rear Seats
7” Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Mounted BT & Cruise Controls

