2020 Hyundai KONA

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9967952

9967952 Stock #: 18606

18606 VIN: KM8K1CAA6LU419123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Remote Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Windows & Locks Safety Rearview Camera Comfort Air Condition Additional Features USB port Manual climate control AUX Port 60/40 Split Rear Seats 7” Touchscreen Display Steering Wheel Mounted BT & Cruise Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.