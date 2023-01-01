Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

56,000 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

56,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10155669
  • Stock #: 19715
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAD0LH140122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0235 as of 03/17/2023.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Pedestrian Detection
High Beam Assist
rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Manual rear sunshades
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
7” Touchscreen
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Stop&Go
Parking Distance Warning (Reverse)
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

