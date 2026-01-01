$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE | AWD |N LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI |
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE | AWD |N LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI |
Location
Frontier Fine Cars
1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
416-759-2277
Advertised Unfit
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,074 KM
Vehicle Description
***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE HAVE A SOLUTION FOR YOU! WE APPROVE EVERYONE! ***CLEAN CARFAX***AWD***LEATHER***SUNROOF***NAVI***HEATED SEATS***ALLOYS***BACK UP CAM***
Enjoy premium comfort, advanced safety, and confident all-season performance in this Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate AWD (2020) with 102,074 km. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing up to 235 horsepower and paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, this SUV delivers a refined and capable driving experience with Hyundai’s intelligent all-wheel drive system .
As a top-of-the-line Ultimate trim, it comes fully loaded with premium features including leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free power liftgate. Stay connected with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, wireless charging, and a premium Infinity sound system for an elevated driving experience .
Safety is a standout with advanced driver-assist features such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera for added confidence on the road . Spacious, stylish, and packed with luxury and technology, this Santa Fe Ultimate AWD is an excellent choice for families or anyone looking for a well-equipped and dependable SUV.
***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***
****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****
We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. they'll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please don't hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! we're here to serve you!!
***Financing***
We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.
***Price***
FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory.
***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.
***About us***
Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!
Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough
***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***
Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia
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416-759-2277