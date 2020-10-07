Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

18,000 KM

Details Description

$38,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Hyundai

416-465-9000

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Downtown Hyundai

21 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4M 2E4

416-465-9000

  1. 6060375
  2. 6060375
  3. 6060375
  4. 6060375
  5. 6060375
  6. 6060375
  7. 6060375
  8. 6060375
  9. 6060375
  10. 6060375
Contact Seller

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

18,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6060375
  • Stock #: 20088
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAA2LH160233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The new Sun and Leather Package is restyled and enhanced with many new performance, convenience and safety features. Standard Features Include: Leather Seating, Panoramic Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control,Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, 7 touchscreen, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Projection Headlight, Alloy Wheels. Pricing reflects cash rebate. Let us help you find a vehicle today! Please contact us for more information and to book a test drive today. Don't miss out on this great vehicle! The team at Downtown Hyundai would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. Our goal is simple: to provide our clients with the best vehicles available and to make owning a Hyundai vehicle as pleasurable as driving one. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Hyundai

2020 Hyundai IONIQ E...
 0 KM
$47,909 + tax & lic
2021 Genesis G70
 8,031 KM
$44,998 + tax & lic
2021 Genesis G70
 0 KM
$44,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Hyundai

Downtown Hyundai

Downtown Hyundai

21 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4M 2E4

Call Dealer

416-465-XXXX

(click to show)

416-465-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory