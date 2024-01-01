$22,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,762KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J3CAL0LU094542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32375
- Mileage 79,762 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 2-way Lumbar Support, Electrochromic Rearview Mirror, LED Brake Lights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Tucson include:
8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 2-way Lumbar Support
Electrochromic Rearview Mirror
LED Brake Lights
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Heated Rear Seats
Push Button Start
Driver's Blind Spot Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32375
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Tucson include:
8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 2-way Lumbar Support
Electrochromic Rearview Mirror
LED Brake Lights
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Heated Rear Seats
Push Button Start
Driver's Blind Spot Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32375
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Rearview Camera
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Exterior
LED Brake Lights
Front fog lights
Automatic on/off headlights
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Additional Features
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX Input
Dual-Zone A/C
Hill-start assist control
Proximity Keyless Entry
Bluetooth w/ Voice Recognition
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Blind Spot Collision Warning w/ Lane Change Assist
Panoramic Sunroof w/ LED Map Lights
Projector Headlights w/ LED Accent Lights
3.5" LCD Multi-Information Cluster Display
Driver's Blind Spot Mirror
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (camera-type)
8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 2-way Lumbar Support
7.0" Touchscreen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2017 Honda Accord Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control 92,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 91,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Front Seats 53,056 KM $29,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Hyundai Tucson