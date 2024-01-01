Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 8-Way Power Drivers Seat w/ 2-way Lumbar Support, Electrochromic Rearview Mirror, LED Brake Lights and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Tucson include:<br> <br>8-Way Power Drivers Seat w/ 2-way Lumbar Support<br>Electrochromic Rearview Mirror<br>LED Brake Lights<br>Automatic On/Off Headlights<br>Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist<br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Push Button Start<br>Drivers Blind Spot Mirror<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32375

2020 Hyundai Tucson

79,762 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11475557
  2. 11475557
  3. 11475557
  4. 11475557
  5. 11475557
  6. 11475557
  7. 11475557
  8. 11475557
  9. 11475557
  10. 11475557
  11. 11475557
  12. 11475557
  13. 11475557
  14. 11475557
  15. 11475557
  16. 11475557
  17. 11475557
  18. 11475557
  19. 11475557
  20. 11475557
  21. 11475557
  22. 11475557
  23. 11475557
  24. 11475557
  25. 11475557
  26. 11475557
  27. 11475557
  28. 11475557
  29. 11475557
  30. 11475557
  31. 11475557
  32. 11475557
  33. 11475557
  34. 11475557
  35. 11475557
  36. 11475557
  37. 11475557
  38. 11475557
  39. 11475557
  40. 11475557
  41. 11475557
  42. 11475557
  43. 11475557
  44. 11475557
  45. 11475557
  46. 11475557
  47. 11475557
  48. 11475557
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,762KM
VIN KM8J3CAL0LU094542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32375
  • Mileage 79,762 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 2-way Lumbar Support, Electrochromic Rearview Mirror, LED Brake Lights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Tucson include:

8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 2-way Lumbar Support
Electrochromic Rearview Mirror
LED Brake Lights
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Heated Rear Seats
Push Button Start
Driver's Blind Spot Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32375

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Rearview Camera
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Exterior

LED Brake Lights
Front fog lights
Automatic on/off headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Additional Features

12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX Input
Dual-Zone A/C
Hill-start assist control
Proximity Keyless Entry
Bluetooth w/ Voice Recognition
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Blind Spot Collision Warning w/ Lane Change Assist
Panoramic Sunroof w/ LED Map Lights
Projector Headlights w/ LED Accent Lights
3.5" LCD Multi-Information Cluster Display
Driver's Blind Spot Mirror
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (camera-type)
8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 2-way Lumbar Support
7.0" Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Honda Accord Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Accord Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control 92,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 91,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Front Seats 53,056 KM $29,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson