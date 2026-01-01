$20,790+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,790
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
57,300KM
VIN KM8J3CA49LU230837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 105232
- Mileage 57,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
AM/FM Stereo
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 105232
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
AM/FM Stereo
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 105232
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Folding Rear Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$20,790
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Hyundai Tucson