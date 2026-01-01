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Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>AM/FM Stereo<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 105232

2020 Hyundai Tucson

57,300 KM

Details Description Features

$20,790

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

Watch This Vehicle
14158609

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,790

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,300KM
VIN KM8J3CA49LU230837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 105232
  • Mileage 57,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
AM/FM Stereo

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 105232

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$20,790

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Hyundai Tucson