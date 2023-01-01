2020 Hyundai Veloster

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 1 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10516431

10516431 Stock #: 22227

22227 VIN: KMHTG6AF6LU023418

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 57,125 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL 8 speakers Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Rearview Camera Traction Control System Lane Keep Assist Comfort A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features Proximity Keyless Entry Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Blind Spot Collision Warning Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning

