Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Veloster

57,125 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Veloster

2020 Hyundai Veloster

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Veloster

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10516431
  2. 10516431
  3. 10516431
  4. 10516431
  5. 10516431
  6. 10516431
  7. 10516431
  8. 10516431
  9. 10516431
  10. 10516431
  11. 10516431
  12. 10516431
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10516431
  • Stock #: 22227
  • VIN: KMHTG6AF6LU023418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL
8 speakers

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System
Lane Keep Assist

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2016 Dodge Journey C...
 73,766 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 52,301 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 4 Series 42...
 140,625 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory