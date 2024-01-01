$21,490+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Veloster
Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C
2020 Hyundai Veloster
Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,904KM
VIN KMHTG6AF6LU023418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,904 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof, 8" Touchscreen, Automatic headlights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Veloster include:
Power Sunroof
8" Touchscreen
Automatic headlights
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert Warning
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34449
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keeping Assist
BlueLink
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Infinity premium audio system
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Rear Cross Traffic Alert Warning
2020 Hyundai Veloster