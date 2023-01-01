Menu
2020 Hyundai Venue

57,211 KM

Details

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

57,211KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10476684
  • Stock #: 21925
  • VIN: KMHRC8A35LU051914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Lane Change Assist
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Pedestrian Detection
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
8” Touchscreen Display
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Waring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

