2020 Hyundai Venue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 2 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10476684

10476684 Stock #: 21925

21925 VIN: KMHRC8A35LU051914

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 57,211 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Power Sunroof Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB & AUX PORTS Lane Change Assist 60/40 Split Rear Seats Forward Collision Avoidance Assist Driver Attention Warning Pedestrian Detection High Beam Assist Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Blind Spot Collision Warning Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter 8” Touchscreen Display Proximity Key & Push Button Start Rear Cross Traffic Collision Waring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.