2020 Hyundai Venue

0 KM

Details Description

$25,319.20

+ tax & licensing
$25,319

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Hyundai

416-465-9000

Location

21 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4M 2E4

$25,319.20

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6060387
  • Stock #: 20238
  • VIN: KMHRC8A31LU027531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Intense Blue w/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Denim
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 20238
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Let us help you find a vehicle today! Please contact us for more information and to book a test drive today. Don't miss out on this great vehicle! The team at Downtown Hyundai would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. Our goal is simple: to provide our clients with the best vehicles available and to make owning a Hyundai vehicle as pleasurable as driving one. We look forward to seeing you soon. All prices displayed are based on a cash purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

