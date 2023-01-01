$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
SVR,AWD,5.0L V8,550HP,SUPERCHARGED,PANO,NAVI,CAM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9922
- Mileage 74,018 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 JAGUAR F-PACE SVR | 550HP | 5.0L V8 SUPERCHARGED | 8 SPEED ZF AUTOMATIC | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION PRO | PANORAMIC ROOF | 10 WAY ADJUSTABLE MEMORY SEAT | LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR is a luxurious SUV that combines impressive performance with sleek design. This vehicle is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine that delivers an impressive 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque. The F-PACE SVR also comes equipped with all-wheel drive, providing exceptional handling and control in all driving conditions.
Inside the cabin, the F-PACE SVR offers a host of premium features that enhance comfort and convenience. The seats are upholstered in premium leather with quilted stitching, and both front seats are heated and ventilated. The steering wheel is also heated, ensuring that your hands stay warm and comfortable on chilly days.
Other standard features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a digital instrument cluster. The F-PACE SVR also comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a navigation system. The audio system is a Meridian sound system that delivers exceptional sound quality.
Safety features on the F-PACE SVR include lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. There is also a 360-degree camera system that provides a bird's eye view of the vehicle, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.
Overall, the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR is an exceptional SUV that offers a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and technology. With its impressive features and stunning design, this vehicle is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
