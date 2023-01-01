Menu
2020 JAGUAR F-PACE SVR | 550HP | 5.0L V8 SUPERCHARGED | 8 SPEED ZF AUTOMATIC | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION PRO | PANORAMIC ROOF | 10 WAY ADJUSTABLE MEMORY SEAT | LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX The 2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR is a luxurious SUV that combines impressive performance with sleek design. This vehicle is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine that delivers an impressive 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque. The F-PACE SVR also comes equipped with all-wheel drive, providing exceptional handling and control in all driving conditions. Inside the cabin, the F-PACE SVR offers a host of premium features that enhance comfort and convenience. The seats are upholstered in premium leather with quilted stitching, and both front seats are heated and ventilated. The steering wheel is also heated, ensuring that your hands stay warm and comfortable on chilly days. Other standard features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a digital instrument cluster. The F-PACE SVR also comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a navigation system. The audio system is a Meridian sound system that delivers exceptional sound quality. Safety features on the F-PACE SVR include lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. There is also a 360-degree camera system that provides a birds eye view of the vehicle, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze. Overall, the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR is an exceptional SUV that offers a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and technology. With its impressive features and stunning design, this vehicle is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

74,018 KM

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

SVR,AWD,5.0L V8,550HP,SUPERCHARGED,PANO,NAVI,CAM

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

SVR,AWD,5.0L V8,550HP,SUPERCHARGED,PANO,NAVI,CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

74,018KM
Used
VIN SADCZ2EE0LA634964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9922
  • Mileage 74,018 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 JAGUAR F-PACE SVR | 550HP | 5.0L V8 SUPERCHARGED | 8 SPEED ZF AUTOMATIC | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION PRO | PANORAMIC ROOF | 10 WAY ADJUSTABLE MEMORY SEAT | LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR is a luxurious SUV that combines impressive performance with sleek design. This vehicle is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine that delivers an impressive 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque. The F-PACE SVR also comes equipped with all-wheel drive, providing exceptional handling and control in all driving conditions.







Inside the cabin, the F-PACE SVR offers a host of premium features that enhance comfort and convenience. The seats are upholstered in premium leather with quilted stitching, and both front seats are heated and ventilated. The steering wheel is also heated, ensuring that your hands stay warm and comfortable on chilly days.







Other standard features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a digital instrument cluster. The F-PACE SVR also comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a navigation system. The audio system is a Meridian sound system that delivers exceptional sound quality.







Safety features on the F-PACE SVR include lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. There is also a 360-degree camera system that provides a bird's eye view of the vehicle, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.







Overall, the 2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR is an exceptional SUV that offers a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and technology. With its impressive features and stunning design, this vehicle is sure to turn heads wherever you go.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.23

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Digital Sound Processing
Watts: 380
Locking differential: rear
Wheel spokes: 5
Door sill trim: stainless steel
4WD type: on demand
Alternator: 130 amps
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Rear brake diameter: 15.6
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Phone: voice operated
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.6
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Pre-collision warning system: pedestrian detection
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Navigation data: real time traffic
Steering ratio: 5.1
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Driver seat: cooled / heated
Passenger seat: cooled / heated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling
Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display / voice operated
Cupholders: covered / front / rear
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / sunglasses holder
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / sliding sunshade
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching / perforated
Smart device app function: engine start / maintenance status / vehicle location
Wheels: polished aluminum alloy with painted accents

