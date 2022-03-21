2020 Jaguar F-PACE

$59,800 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 4 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8804687

8804687 Stock #: PC8411

PC8411 VIN: SADCL2GX9LA645297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8411

Mileage 22,428 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Grocery bag holder Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.73 Additional Features Rear 3 2 16 STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist one-touch open/close trailer stability control Front integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control Touch screen display Stainless Steel Perforated range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Parking sensors: front Front struts Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Subwoofer: 1 Front brake diameter: 13.8 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Cupholders: covered Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5 Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Premium brand: Meridian Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Digital Sound Processing Courtesy lights: console Watts: 380 Laminated glass: acoustic Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 4WD type: on demand Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Alternator: 130 amps Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Shift knob trim: aluminum Infotainment: InControl Rear brake diameter: 12.8 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Foot pedal trim: alloy Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition Phone: voice operated variable intermittent Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Interior accents: veneer Navigation system: memory card door LAMP FAILURE Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. chrome surround Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Infotainment screen size: 10 in. Power Panoramic Pre-collision warning system: pedestrian detection Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off height reclining maintenance status mast rear folding maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse with washer self-leveling with read function vehicle location 12V rear auto-locking infrared-reflecting front pedestrian Smartphone integration: Android Auto GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Steering ratio: 5.1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.