2020 Jaguar F-Type
Checkered Flag Limited Edition, P380, SC, AWD, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony with Pimento Red Stitching
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 59,293 KM
Vehicle Description
JAGUAR F-TYPE COUPE P380 | CHECKERED FLAG LIMITED EDITION | V6 SUPERCHARGED | 380HP | AWD | LSD | SWITCHABLE ACTIVE SPORT EXHAUST | BLACK DESIGN PACK | BLACK CONTRAST ROOF | 20 STYLE 6003 WHEELS | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | CHECKERED FLAG BADGING | CHECKERED FLAG PERFORMANCE SEATS | CHECKERED FLAG HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CHECKERED FLAG FLOORMATS | RED SEATBELTS | NAVIGATION | 10 TOUCHSCREEN | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | CLIMATE PACK | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PANORAMIC ROOF | POWERED TAILGATE | CLIMATE SEATS (HEATED / VENTED) | GARAGE DOOR OPENER | PASSIVE KEYLESS ENTRY
Slip into the driving seat of Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag and feel its power. This car is the embodiment of pure excitement. Pure engineering. Pure performance. Just like the years of racing heritage that inspired its design, the F-Type Checkered Flag is a compelling achievement. Such design details as unique badging, body-coloured sport side sills and Black contrast roof add to the car's dynamic appearance. While inside, 'Checkered Flag' embossed seats, a race-inspired red top center steering wheel marker and an uncompromising attention to detail all help to reinforce Jaguar's pedigree. Go ahead, put your foot down, make some noise. This is a car that relishes being out on the road.
This model powered by a 3.0-litre V6 outputting 380 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque and mated to an AWD drivetrain. It features a Fuji White exterior finish and an Ebony (Black) Windsor leather interior.
The Checkered Flag Edition features the Exterior Black Design Package with Extended Side Sills, Black Contrast Roof, 20 Style 6003 wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Checkered Flag Badge front and rear. Inside it adds an Ebony Windsor leather interior with Pimento Red Stitching, Ebony Suedecloth Headliner, Checkered Flag Embossed Performance Seats, Red Seatbelts, Checkered Flag Heated Steering Wheel with Red Top Center Marker, Checkered Flag Embroidered Floormats, Black Brushed Aluminum center console and Red Illuminated metal treadplates.
This F-Type is also optioned with the Climate Pack, Configurable Dynamics, Blind Spot Assist, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Powered Tailgate, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Climate Front Seats (Heated / Vented), Garage Door Opener (HomeLink) and Passive Keyless Entry.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
