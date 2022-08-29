Menu
2020 Jaguar F-Type

59,293 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Jaguar F-Type

2020 Jaguar F-Type

Checkered Flag Limited Edition, P380, SC, AWD, NAV

2020 Jaguar F-Type

Checkered Flag Limited Edition, P380, SC, AWD, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,293KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9194587
  Stock #: PC8778
  VIN: SAJDK1FV6LCK63263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Pimento Red Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8778
  • Mileage 59,293 KM

Vehicle Description

JAGUAR F-TYPE COUPE P380 | CHECKERED FLAG LIMITED EDITION | V6 SUPERCHARGED | 380HP | AWD | LSD | SWITCHABLE ACTIVE SPORT EXHAUST | BLACK DESIGN PACK | BLACK CONTRAST ROOF | 20 STYLE 6003 WHEELS | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | CHECKERED FLAG BADGING | CHECKERED FLAG PERFORMANCE SEATS | CHECKERED FLAG HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CHECKERED FLAG FLOORMATS | RED SEATBELTS | NAVIGATION | 10 TOUCHSCREEN | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | CLIMATE PACK | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PANORAMIC ROOF | POWERED TAILGATE | CLIMATE SEATS (HEATED / VENTED) | GARAGE DOOR OPENER | PASSIVE KEYLESS ENTRY







Slip into the driving seat of Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag and feel its power. This car is the embodiment of pure excitement. Pure engineering. Pure performance. Just like the years of racing heritage that inspired its design, the F-Type Checkered Flag is a compelling achievement. Such design details as unique badging, body-coloured sport side sills and Black contrast roof add to the car's dynamic appearance. While inside, 'Checkered Flag' embossed seats, a race-inspired red top center steering wheel marker and an uncompromising attention to detail all help to reinforce Jaguar's pedigree. Go ahead, put your foot down, make some noise. This is a car that relishes being out on the road.







This model powered by a 3.0-litre V6 outputting 380 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque and mated to an AWD drivetrain. It features a Fuji White exterior finish and an Ebony (Black) Windsor leather interior.







The Checkered Flag Edition features the Exterior Black Design Package with Extended Side Sills, Black Contrast Roof, 20 Style 6003 wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Checkered Flag Badge front and rear. Inside it adds an Ebony Windsor leather interior with Pimento Red Stitching, Ebony Suedecloth Headliner, Checkered Flag Embossed Performance Seats, Red Seatbelts, Checkered Flag Heated Steering Wheel with Red Top Center Marker, Checkered Flag Embroidered Floormats, Black Brushed Aluminum center console and Red Illuminated metal treadplates.







This F-Type is also optioned with the Climate Pack, Configurable Dynamics, Blind Spot Assist, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Powered Tailgate, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Climate Front Seats (Heated / Vented), Garage Door Opener (HomeLink) and Passive Keyless Entry.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.31
Rear fog lights
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
Leatherette
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
12
Active suspension
Front
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Subwoofer: 2
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Watts: 380
Power door locks: auto-locking
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Wheel spokes: 6
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Infotainment: InControl
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
Wheels: painted alloy
Center console trim: aluminum
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm
Ambient lighting: color
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Pedestrian Detection
chrome surround
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Hard drive: 60GB
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
speed sensitive
Google search
self-leveling
horn/light operation
vehicle location
app marketplace integration
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
illuminated scuff plate
tire sealant
front pedestrian
head protection chambers
rear bulkhead
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Headliner trim: faux suede
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Paint: contrast roof

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

