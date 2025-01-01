Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><p><strong>2020, JEEP COMPASS LATITUDE                                          </strong></p></div><div><p><span><strong><span>Special Financing Price: $25,490 </span><span>Cash Price: $27,490<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1750280595998_12482741813580545 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></strong></span></p></div><div><p><span><span> Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get<span> </span></span><span>pre-approved</span><span><span> </span>from the comfort of your home by<span> </span></span><span>submitting</span><span><span> </span>our Easy Online Finance Application:<span> </span></span></span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeoxb6x-GMMq8a96mJ-YuBnrRNUru8JPzh1C565Iy15Yfbux11Mg1-lQfUKuA_aem_c_30QWiQNXa2uAbGOk6N-Q rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</span></span></a><span><span>.<span> </span></span><span>Well</span><span><span> </span>match you with the right car and the right lender. </span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span>At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.<span> </span></span></span><span><span><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090</strong></span><span>.</span></span><span><span> </span><span>Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><br></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Price</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> Our special discounted price is based on financing only</span><span>. <span> </span></span><span>We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is<span> </span></span><span>accurate</span><span><span> </span>and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates</span><span>. </span></span><span><strong><span>All vehicles can be Certified for an<span> </span></span><span>additional</span><span><span> </span>$895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is<span> </span></span><span>deemed</span><span><span> </span>to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.</span></strong></span><span> </span></p></div><div><br></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Financing</strong><span> </span></span></span><span><span> Need financing?<strong><span> </span>We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (</strong></span><strong><span>O.A.C</span><span>).</span></strong><span><span> </span>We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:<span> </span></span></span><a href=https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.queenautogroupinc.ca%2Fforms%2Ffinance%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeX-GJZkgmZR80kFxAs3Higg5dQrkTRETL3I_TJZFD7Nw09vDrHbNnwBOJRwY_aem_J0aarRLprK6Ncs9XW1ordw&h=AT3sDSp5FkIKqrvJnfQwU45UkLSgCXFk5uV3cKloVVSNmU-95ONQiagqJuoSVAzPiE_YJWPY47tpfV4l_cgDxU3xgvYU8k7niUbWclQcXIwVO80zTYhDf398sZKGfpXa9FVz&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT29EsHgFwHuTfMnxIg8h-xhL0Hu8ZaMMLxhxStES5fFKvqXKiJ9q3fsLwssLj68mDmBO4Q-xQDWUa_PfV8hJsTQemuwaYDFGaOL10A3N5wRYdrCndSY-836rLxRLddaiETJ5LC1hLqNvpAiwDoHiYTTn8svHgTlSwzd5lP8vFUGuuW6zH96NKjCTWFTaL8GgFom422YkP-WV51ukUgyed4xHw rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</span></span></a><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span>Trade-In</span></span><span><span><span> </span> Have a trade-in? We offer<span> </span></span><span>top dollar</span><span><span> </span>for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><br></div><div><p><span><span>Queen Auto Group</span></span><span><span><span> </span> One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality<span> </span></span><span>pre-owned</span><span><span> </span>vehicles. Located at<span> </span></span></span><span><span><strong>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON</strong></span><span><strong><span> </span>M6A 1Z4</strong></span></span><span><span>.</span></span></p><p><span><span>View our inventory:<span> </span></span></span><a href=https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.queenautogroupinc.ca%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeRhvOYyVA5o7UvvGa3QKnS7ECvkcbLvnvgJnUg6hNtos8kGDBLx1J2bpKEcY_aem_wfIg97cBwvq7jr-Ssh6Sew&h=AT2VV9SMpKI3Dy8E1n8e8VjWn2x8NShlQnuEZCoSKRhqtCnUR9y9HrFNetuMobPbfLWYp9w-r6cwVyRosIH7mQrwV6Db1rVVvtaMD5gkD2HZ2GeasSU9m4rXtwftjQtmAOeb&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT29EsHgFwHuTfMnxIg8h-xhL0Hu8ZaMMLxhxStES5fFKvqXKiJ9q3fsLwssLj68mDmBO4Q-xQDWUa_PfV8hJsTQemuwaYDFGaOL10A3N5wRYdrCndSY-836rLxRLddaiETJ5LC1hLqNvpAiwDoHiYTTn8svHgTlSwzd5lP8vFUGuuW6zH96NKjCTWFTaL8GgFom422YkP-WV51ukUgyed4xHw rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</span></span></a><span> </span></p></div><p><br></p>

2020 Jeep Compass

122,755 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Compass

Altitude 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12661917

2020 Jeep Compass

Altitude 4x4

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Contact Seller

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,755KM
VIN 3c4njdbb1lt123936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,755 KM

Vehicle Description

2020, JEEP COMPASS LATITUDE                                          

Special Financing Price: $25,490 Cash Price: $27,490

 Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender.  

At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust. 


Price  Our special discounted price is based on financing only.  We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. 


Financing  Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (O.A.C). We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance 

Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal. 


Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4.

View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/ 


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Humidity Sensor
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
GPS Antenna Input
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
51 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 225/55R18 BSW AS
Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Integrated Centre Stack Radio

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
600 lbs)
odometer
height adjustment
086 kgs (4
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Wheels: 18 x 7 Gloss Black Aluminum
Premium Cabin Air Filter
7 Touchscreen
A/C w/Dual-Zone Auto Temp Control -inc: Federal A/C Excise Tax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn Man S for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn Man S 233,446 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 157
2015 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 157" Platinum 174,609 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 85,686 KM $34,490 + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2020 Jeep Compass